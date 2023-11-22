Google Assistant with Bard: Tech giant will rebrand its assistant app, but it won’t support all features in classic app

Google is ready to introduce its AI assistant chatbot, Bard, to lots of its apps. Besides bringing generative AI to YouTube, the tech giant has been working on Assistant with Bard, a new version of Google Assistant, for quite some time and it’s packed with AI features.

But here’s the catch. Assistant with Bard will not support all of the features currently available in Classic Assistant. This means that users may need to switch between the two assistants depending on their specific needs.

Assistant with Bard has been in the works since October this year. Check out the thread of strings discovered in the Google app, as shared by folks over at @AssembleDebug below:

? Thread –

• Choose between Assistant with Bard and the classic Google Assistant

• To use this feature, change to classic Assistant in Settings

• Not all of the classic Assistant settings will be available in Assistant with Bard. Continued..#Google #Android #AI #Bard pic.twitter.com/TyJK6aCQJQ — AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) November 22, 2023

Users will then have the option to choose between Assistant with Bard and the classic Google Assistant, which will be renamed “Classic Assistant.”

Those who prefer the more traditional experience of Classic Assistant can easily switch back to it from the settings menu within the Google app.

Google has not yet announced an official release date for Assistant with Bard, but it is expected to be available “in the coming months.”

And it’s only a matter of time until Google Bard will literally be anywhere in almost all Google-related products. The tech giant is also taking a giant legal action against scammers who spread fake Bard AI downloads not too long ago.