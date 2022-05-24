Samsung has ditched its own TizenOS to make smartwatches based on the unified Wear OS platform developed jointly by Google and Samsung. However, an important feature was missing from Wear OS-powered Samsung smartwatches. But that missing piece is now available because Google Assistant is now rolling out to Galaxy Watch 4 Series.

Google Assistant is now available for Galaxy Watch 4 Series users in select countries, including Australia, the United States, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. It is important to note that since it’s a phased rollout, not everyone will be given the opportunity to download it from Google Play Store. Meanwhile, you can visit the Google Play Store link to check if you’re allowed to download the digital assistant.

However, this is not something that took everyone by surprise because Samsung had already teased us that Google Assistant was coming to Galaxy Watch 4 Series. But nobody expected that Samsung would bring the assistant after a month after revealing the teaser.

If Google Assistant is not supported in your region, you can change the language to download it. Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 is available in several languages, including Danish, English (American, Canadian, United Kingdom, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France), and Taiwanese. So, choosing from these languages will help you set up the Google Assistant on your Watch 4. However, Samsung will officially bring Google Assistant support to more countries in the future.

While Google Assistant is more powerful than Bixby, many Samsung fans prefer the former over the latter. And if you’re one of them, you can still use Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant. If your region is not supported, then it’s probably best to use Bixby for now and wait for Samsung to add more counties to the list of supported regions.

You can download the Google Assistant for your Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch here from Google Play Store.

via SamMobile