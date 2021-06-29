Samsung confirmed it’s ditching its own TizenOS in favor of a new unified platform called Wear, which the company built in collaboration with Google. The collaboration with Google allows the South Korean giant to slap its own custom UI on the platform while also getting access to all the Google apps. And yesterday, the company gave us the first look at the One UI Watch during its MWC 2021 press event.

One of the new useful features in the One UI Watch is deeper integration between your Samsung smartphone and Galaxy smartwatch. And one of the benefits of having a deeper integration is that, when a Galaxy Watch-compatible app is installed on a Galaxy smartphone, the app automatically gets installed on the smartwatch. Not only that, but your Galaxy Watch running the new OS will also respect the clock settings in your Galaxy smartwatch.

The South Korean tech firm didn’t share much except for the aforementioned features, but there are a to of promising features expected to hit the new platform. The company is expected to launch a new face design tool, which, in turn, will let designers create new watch faces. The new One UI watch will also feature a lot of visual refreshment. But all these changes are going to be showcased at Samsung’s unpacked event later this summer.

Meanwhile, the new interface is confirmed to the coming to Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy smartwatch, which is expected to be the Galaxy Watch 4. Whatever may be the name of its upcoming watch, we’re excited about the product as well as the new interface. Let’s know down in the comments whether you feel the same.

via SamMobile