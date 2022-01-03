GoldenEye 007, Rare’s classic FPS originally designed for the N64, may be getting a new lease of life on Xbox, thanks to the discovery of new Xbox achievements via TrueAchivements.

On TrueAchivements, a website that syncs and tracks Xbox Achievement activity, we can see a list of 55 GoldenEye 007 Achievements on Xbox, which are worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore.

According to TrueAchivements, the majority of these achievements have already been achieved by two players, with the Gamertags of “BigSheep” and “Xtinamcgrath.” According to VGC, these Gamertags belong to Rare’s lead engineer James Thomas as well as community head Christina McGrath.

With no official word from Xbox or Rare as of yet, it’s not entirely clear what’s going on, but it’s believed that the discovery of these achievements points towards a re-release of the N64 classic in the near future, as developers rarely make a full achievement list for a game just on a whim.

This isn’t the first time that re-release or an updated version of GoldenEye 007 has been in the works, hopefully, this version will actually see the light of day, as the last Xbox 360 remaster was ultimately cancelled due to licencing issues.

If a re-release of GoldenEye 007 is indeed in the works, it’s currently unclear just when or on which platforms it might release. Since developers are playing on a build with achievements enabled, we’re certainly hoping we might see an announcement, or even release, fairly soon.