Back in June, GitHub announced GitHub Copilot, a new AI service that can offer code suggestions for whole lines or entire functions right inside your IDE. GitHub Copilot works well for Python, JavaScript, TypeScript, Ruby and Go. GitHub Copilot is powered by OpenAI Codex, a new AI system created by OpenAI. Following the announcement, Copilot received criticism from copyright enthusiasts and Free Software Foundation.

This week, GitHub announced the following new updates to Copilot service:

GitHub Copilot now supports Neovim and JetBrains IDEs, especially focused on the latest versions of IntelliJ IDEA and PyCharm.

Support for multiline completions in Java has also been added.

Support for more languages will arrive over the coming months.

Also, GitHub team is now inviting additional developers to try out the Copilot technical preview.

Source: GitHub