The new $70 Raspberry Pi AI Kit brings AI development to the masses

Raspberry Pi today announced the new Raspberry Pi AI Kit that lowers the barriers of entry for AI development. The new Raspberry Pi AI Kit only costs $70 and it comes with Hailo-8L AI accelerator module, a neural network inference accelerator capable of 13 TOPS. Also, it is fully integrated into Raspberry Pi’s camera software stack. The Kit contains 16mm stacking header, spacers, and screws to enable fitting on Raspberry Pi 5 with Raspberry Pi Active Cooler in place.

Raspberry Pi AI Kit features include:

13 tera-operations per second (TOPS) of inferencing performance

Single-lane PCIe 3.0 connection running at 8Gbps

Full integration with the Raspberry Pi image software subsystem

Compatibility with first-party or third-party cameras

Efficient scheduling of the accelerator hardware: run multiple neural networks on a single camera, or single/multiple neural networks with two cameras concurrently

You can order the new Raspberry Pi AI Kit here. You can learn more about Raspberry Pi AI Kit here.