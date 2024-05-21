Microsoft announces GitHub Copilot Extensions

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

With the new GitHub Copilot Extensions, GitHub Copilot is going to become a lot more useful for developers. GitHub Copilot Extensions will allow developers to now interact with their preferred tools and services using natural language inside the IDE or GitHub.com.

During the preview phase, the following extensions are available for GitHub Copilot Extensions:

DataStax, Docker, LambdaTest, LaunchDarkly, McKinsey & Company, Microsoft Azure and Teams, MongoDB, Octopus Deploy, Pangea, Pinecone, Product Science, ReadMe, Sentry, and Stripe.

GitHub Copilot Extensions will work in GitHub Copilot Chat on GitHub.com, Visual Studio, and VS Code. GitHub Copilot users can discover extensions from GitHub, but organizations can also create their own Copilot Extensions for their in-house developer tooling.

Right now, Copilot Extensions will only work for users who receive the invite. Once invited, users can access the above listed Copilot Extensions. If you are interested in developing a GitHub Copilot Extension, you can sign-up here.

“Whether you’re a potential partner or an organization looking to build your own private extension, Copilot Extensions put the power to customize every aspect of the build experience at your fingertips—and expand your access to the tools that drive productivity, innovation, and joy” wrote Mario from GitHub team.