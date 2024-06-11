Gemini Nano finally arrives at Pixel 8 (and 8a), but as a developer option

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The latest Feature Drop brings new features to your devices, but what steals the show is the arrival of Gemini Nano for Pixel 8 and 8a. Earlier, Google made a move that none of the latest flagship owners liked, at least half of them, when they revealed that Gemini Nano would only come out for Pixel 8 Pros.

As per Google, Gemini Nano is Google’s most efficient AI model designed specifically for on-device tasks. While previously only available on the Pixel 8 Pro, you can now access Gemini Nano on Pixel 8 and 8a. But there is a catch: it is out as a developer option.

This will allow features like Summarize in Recorder to run on the device; you can even export these transcripts to text files or Google Docs for easy access.

The update also brings some other features to Pixel phones. Users can cast their content to a larger screen by connecting their Pixel 8a, 8, or 8 Pro to their computer monitor via USB-C.

Find My Device’s upgrade now shares location even when the phone is off, or the battery is dead.

Google will also automatically identify the best moment from your photo in HDR+ for perfect selfies

You can also do a quick reverse phone number search directly from your call log.

There is also a new ability to manually pick which camera lens to use for more control over their shots.

These features are rolling out to devices today and will continue over the next few weeks.

More about Pixel Watch and Pixel Tablet is here.