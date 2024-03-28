Google reverses course, Gemini Nano LLM is coming to Pixel 8

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Google has surprisingly announced it will extend support for its Gemini Nano AI model to the standard Pixel 8 smartphone. This reversal comes after the company initially stated the feature would be unavailable due to hardware limitations.

Gemini Nano Expansion

Gemini Nano, a streamlined version of the Gemini large language model (LLM), debuted on the Pixel 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Series. It enables advanced AI features such as the Recorder app’s summarization tool and Gboard’s Smart Reply suggestions within messaging apps.

Google previously cited memory constraints as the reason for Gemini Nano’s exclusivity. The Pixel 8 has 8GB of RAM compared to the Pro model’s 12GB.

June Feature Drop Rollout

Google plans to roll out Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 users as a “developer preview” in the next Pixel Feature Drop. This likely refers to the June 2024 update, which will also include Android 14 QPR3. The company cautioned that performance might be reduced on the Pixel 8 due to its lower memory capacity.

This move signals Google’s efforts to bring advanced AI capabilities to a wider range of devices. Pixel 8 users should be prepared for potentially slower Gemini Nano performance compared to the Pro model. Google’s willingness to offer a developer preview suggests it’s actively working to optimize Gemini Nano for lower-specification devices.