Nvidia’s recent blog post dives into GeForce NOW and how it can benefit on-the-go gamers who want to play PC games on their mobile devices. This may seem impossible because PC games are usually too heavy for mobile devices, but thanks to the cloud and GeForce NOW, most Android or iOS smartphones can transform into an incredible portable gaming rig. GeForce NOW takes mobile gaming to a whole new level by processing titles in the cloud and then playing or streaming them directly to your mobile phone. When a phone is connected, players will have experience full or partial controller support and enjoy PC versions of more than 800 titles, including 35 free-to-play ones.

iOS users can experience the rush of PC gaming without having to change to another operating system. There are various titles available, some of which are highly-acclaimed AAA games, including Far Cry 6 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There are also titles for competitive gamers, such as Rocket League and Apex Legends. Members can also play popular online multiplayer titles, such as ARK: Survival Evolved, and even classic arcade games such as Cuphead.

Similarly, Android users can also experience these titles on their mobile devices. The main difference is that Android gamers have more perks because of the GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership. Select 120Hz Android smartphones like the Samsung S21 can play PC titles at 120 frames per second (FPS) with this membership. What’s more, AT&T users can benefit from a special promo—new or existing subscribers with a 5G unlimited plan running on a 5G-supported device can take advantage of free six-month membership on GeForce NOW Priority. These priority members unlock the option to stream up to 60 FPS, among other features.

GeForce NOW is celebrating its second anniversary, which is why this month is seeing a lot of rewards during GFN Thursdays. For instance, players of Eternal Return, a free-to-play multiplayer arena game, can receive all kinds of rewards, including a Military Doctor Cathy skin a custom GeForce NOW Silvia skin. Finally, a bunch of new games joined the GeForce NOW library a few weeks ago, so gamers can now stream the following titles: