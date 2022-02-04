Samsung has extended its discount on Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, which can save you up to $100. But if you are looking for other reasons on why you should get it, here are the deets you need to know:

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G starts the game by giving you a modern haze finish with metal detailing that adds a sleek touch. It is available in four colors – olive, graphite, lavender, and white – to help you choose the one that matches your style. And the big superstar of this model? The 6.4″ screen with a 120 Hz display technology delivers a fast touch response and a smooth scroll for seamless visuals. Further boosting the beauty of the responsive slim-bezel touchscreen is the high-quality display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X, which delivers vibrant color and brightness even in bright sunlight. Add to that is the protection offered by Gorilla Glass Victus to give the screen extra durability. It is built to tolerate splashes and spills as well, so you can enjoy taking underwater shots up to 5 feet deep for up to 30 minutes.

On the other hand, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G can capture any moment with pure perfection through the combination of a rear 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 12 MP wide-angle camera, and 8 MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a rich 32 MP camera offering crystal-clear details and precision.

The cameras’ capabilities are enhanced by Galaxy S21 FE 5 G’s AI system and powerful multi-frame processing. These features can make your subject stand out from the background and keep the details perfectly preserved even in low light. You also get the power of 30x Space Zoom, which combines a 3x Hybrid Optic Zoom and 30x digital zoom for high-resolution close-up shots. It is accompanied by Engage Zoom Lock that can reduce the shakiness as you further zoom in. Making things more enticing is the Dual Recording Mode. Under this setting, you can simultaneously record with the front and back cameras, allowing you to capture your reaction as you film a momentous scene!

Moreover, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is armed with a Snapdragon 888 processor and 5G capability, so you know it can tackle gaming or even video editing with ease. To complement its processing power, Galaxy S21 FE 5G is also given a 4,500 mAh that can last up to 16 hours of video playback. Charging this phone will also charm you. Besides reaching 50% in just 30 minutes of wired charging, it features Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 that can make things more convenient for you. Even more, you can use your phone to charge your buds, watch, or even a friend’s phone!