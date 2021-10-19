Amazon Music now rolling out spatial audio support for iOS and Android devices

Amazon today announced the availability of spatial audio on Amazon Music for Amazon Music Unlimited customers. This new spatial audio feature is supported on both iOS and Android mobile platforms. Customers can use their existing headphones or can stream spatial audio with Alexa Cast on select devices, including the Echo Studio. Additional devices that support 360 Reality Audio with Alexa Cast include Sony’s SRS-RA5000 or SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers, and home theater systems such as HT-A9, HT-A7000, or HT-A5000. Later this year, customers can enjoy Dolby Atmos on the Sonos Arc and Beam (Gen 2) soundbars when streaming Amazon Music from the Sonos app.

Amazon Music subscribers can hear brand-new albums in spatial audio, including Remi Wolf’s debut album Juno, FINNEAS’ recently released album Optimist, and Rüfüs Du Sol’s fourth album Surrender, out this Friday. Starting today, fans can also hear Alicia Keys’ full catalog in 360 Reality Audio, including classic albums like Songs in A Minor and Girl on Fire. In November, Amazon Music will exclusively release Mercury – Act 1 (Amazon Music Live), a brand-new EP from Imagine Dragons, mixed in Dolby Atmos. The five-track EP features music from the band’s album release livestream, which was recorded from the rooftop of the Amazon Music office in Brooklyn.

Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plans are available for $7.99/month for Prime members and $9.99/month for Amazon customers. Family Plan customers can stream Amazon Music Unlimited on up to six devices for $14.99/month.

Source: Amazon