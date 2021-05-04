As announced in a tweet, Konami won’t be at this years E3 starting on June 12th due to not being ready to present.

“Due to timing we will not be ready to present at E3 this year.” The post states, but that doesn’t mean they haven’t been busy working on projects behind the scenes as they went on to clarify.

“We want to reassure our fans that we are in deep development on a number of key projects, so please stay tuned for some updates in the coming months.” For now, it’s unknown when these coming months might be, but they’ll likely be later on in the year due to the reasons stated, rather than Konami choosing to run a competing event.

The post went on to further this sentiment, showing some goodwill between the companies “while we are not participating this year, we have great respect for the ESA and know that 2021 will be a great success.”

With Metal Gear, Castlevania, and Silent Hill all within Konami’s roster, their presence at E3 will undoubtedly be missed, especially with so many other publishers set to attend. Hopefully, we won’t be left waiting for details about upcoming games for too long.