After being revealed to be an all-digital event in May, Gamescom has unveiled some of the companies who’ll be participating in this year’s event, running from August 25th to 27th.

After kicking off with Opening Night Live which will be hosted by Geoff Keighley we’ll have a lot to look forward to during Gamescom with nineteen major developers and publishers all committing to their attendance.

The full list, which you can see here, includes the likes of Xbox and Bethesda, Koch Media, Bandai Namco, Ubisoft, and even EA, who missed out on this year’s E3 to host their own upcoming EA Play event instead.

Gamescom has also announced that these companies will be joined by “80 curated top indie titles, which will be showcased at large, virtual booths at the Indie Arena Booth Online.” Hopefully, these virtual booths will be a worthy replacement to their physical counterpart, and at least a damn sight better and more usable than the hot mess that was E3’s virtual portal and booths.

Times for each companies presentations haven’t yet been confirmed, but we’ll keep you up to date with what’s going on and when once we know more.

gamescom is a multiplayer experience, and this year we’ve got some big names in the lobby. ? Learn more about the official partners of #gamescom2021 here:

?? https://t.co/arlSzsEU6B pic.twitter.com/YOruOUj77k — gamescom (@gamescom) July 15, 2021

