Elden Ring finally has a new trailer, much to the delight of the livestream chat who’ve been chanting for it non stop.

After a long silence, not only does Elden Ring have a new trailer, but it also finally has a release date, with the game set to launch on January 21st 2022.

Being a From Software game, as you might expect, there are a whole lot of bosses shown off in the trailer, some of which have some truly monolithic scale to rival even which we just can’t wait to fight already.

The trailer isn’t just all showy cinematics thankfully, as this latest trailer actually shows a lot of in-game combat. The combat looks spectacular to match the immense scale on offer, with abilities and magic aplenty.

When Elden Ring releases on the 21st of January in 2022, it will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.