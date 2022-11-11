Galaxy Z Fold 4 starts getting Android 13 One UI 5.0

After rolling out the Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update to a bunch of its Galaxy handsets, Samsung has finally started rolling out the newest One UI version to Galaxy Z Fold 4 foldable handsets. However, it is currently being rolled out to those running Android 13 beta builds in Z Fold 4 in the United States.

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21, S22 have already started receiving One UI 5.0, and the Z Fold 4, as expected, becomes the first foldable phone to get the update, though it is currently limited to a tiny userbase. The good news is that Samsung is done with testing for Z Fold 4 devices and should make it widely available in the coming few days, provided that no new issues come in the meantime.

The Stable Android 13 for Galaxy Z Fold 4 carries a firmware version F936U1UEU1BVK3 and, of course, brings with it several new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

One UI 5.0 offers visual design revamps, many customization options, a new widget experience on the home screen, multitasking improvements, camera improvements, which include the ability to zoom easily with one hand, and more. It also comes with Samsung DeX improvements, improved security and privacy, and more. All these features will soon be available to all Galaxy Z Fold 4 users, though not everyone on the same day will get them.

You should see a notification if the update is available for your Galaxy Z Fold 4. But if you want to check it manually, you can download the new update by navigating to Settings > Software update and tapping on Download and install. Remember, it is currently limited to Android 13 beta testers in the US.

If you have Galaxy Z Fold 4 with you, have you received the One UI 5.0 update on your smartphone yet? If yes, let us know about your experience in the comments section.