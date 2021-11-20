It’s no secret that Samsung has pulled the plug on its flagship Note series in order to focus more on foldables. On the bright side, the company did include the most appealing Note feature—the S Pen—to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for those who love taking notes on their smartphones. However, the foldable phone lacks a dedicated pen slot, unlike the Galaxy Note series. And what’s worse is that the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 4 might not have the dedicated pen slot either, according to sources.

It’s worth noting that the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has not been finalized, so there is still hope that the company might have a change of heart by the end of March next year, which is when the company is expected to finalize the design.

This is for the first time we’re hearing rumors about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, and as we get closer to the official launch date we’ll hopefully know more about it.

Meanwhile, Samsung will be busy in the upcoming months as the company has a plethora of new announcements to make relating to the launch of Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series, and stable. The company will then shift its focus to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Although not confirmed, but there is a possibility that the Galaxy maker will choose August for the official launch of the foldable phone, much like the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

For those using a Galaxy foldable phone, you can hit the comments section and let us know what improvements and features you want to see in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4 phone.