New Microsoft-Oreo promo features cookie-themed skins for 3 Xbox games

Microsoft is bringing the flavor of Oreo to its games like Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, and Halo Infinite this month. There will be special edition cookies designed with Xbox elements, and fans can also get in-game content and a chance to win Xbox products. Unfortunately, while the promotion will be available in 22 countries, Microsoft said it would only be limited to Europe.

Oreo notes on its website that the availability of the limited-edition cookie packs will start on January 16. It is not detailed how many packs will be offered, but those who can get one will have Xbox-inspired Oreo cookies featuring the Xbox logo and controller buttons like A, B, X, Y, and the directional arrow.

The promotion also includes free skins and packs that Xbox fans can get by scanning the Oreo Xbox Special Edition cookie packs and unlocking special codes. And while the idea of having Oreo-themed prizes on the Xbox games sounds ridiculous, the skins actually seem pretty cool and look almost nothing related to cookies. The Halo Infinite armor and Forza Horizon 5 vehicle skin sport white looks with uneven splashes of black, while the Sea of Thieves boasts a black-and-white theme, making it partially resemble Jack Sparrow’s Black Pearl.

In addition to the said in-game prizes, Microsoft says participants can also get the chance to win Xbox products, such as custom Oreo-themed hardware, Xbox consoles, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships, and a holiday trip.

The promotion is not a surprise, as Microsoft also had a previous one with Oreo, which focused on Teams. October last year, Oreo and Microsoft offered Teams-themed cookie packs with a Clipy-inspired “Clippy Dippy” accessory and a special Microsoft Teams live event link to a short video of Return to Pawfice. Microsoft also introduced dedicated Oreo emojis at that time called “oreo” or “oreoyum.”