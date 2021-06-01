Samsung has started the mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today, June 1, according to a report published by German news outlet WinFuture. While the report doesn’t shed light on the launch date, the fact that the Z Fold 3 has entered mass production in June could mean that a July or August launch is likely.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be an ultra-premium phone, much like its predecessor and, therefore, the demand for it won’t be as high as that of, say, Galaxy S or Note series flagships. This explains why Samsung has started mass production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 close to the launch date — the quantity produced will be lesser.

The report also adds that Samsung hasn’t started the mass production of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is a bit weird given the fact both the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 are said to be launched on the same day. Nevertheless, if Samsung is still planning to launch both the foldable on the same day, the company is likely to start the mass production of the Z Flip 3 within a week or two.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumored to have support for the S Pen, and if that turns out to be true, it’ll be the first foldable smartphone to offer Pen support. Some reports are also claiming that the display of the Z Fold 3 will be creaseless. It’s also being said that both the inside and outside screens of the foldable will support a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

via 9to5google