The note-taking capability was one of the highlighting features of the Note series, but since the company has decided to discontinue the Note series for this year due to chip shortage, the company added support for the S Pen to Galaxy S21 Ultra, helping people be more productive on the device. Apart from S21 Ultra, the company’s upcoming foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is confirmed to have support for S Pen, but unlike the Note series, the Z Fold 3 won’t have a dedicated slot for the digital pen.

However, Samsung may launch a separate case, which you’ll need to buy separately, for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to hold the pen — similar to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the case can house the S Pen, it’ll make the foldable Z Fold 3 bulkier.

Samsung’s rationale behind not including the dedicated pen slot in the Z Fold 3 seems quite convincing. It’s being reported that Samsung tried to make room for the S Pen, but the company later dropped the idea due to lack of internal space and dust and water-resistant issues(via SamMobile).

It’s also being said that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be the first Galaxy smartphone to have an under-display camera. Also, the Z Fold 3 is said to have “a lot of innovative technologies.” The foldable smartphone is expected to use the second-gen Ultra-Thin Glass(UTG) display. We’ll know more about the foldable smartphone in the coming days.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in the month of June.