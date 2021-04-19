Samsung’s first attempt to woo people with Galaxy Fold met with criticisms as the foldable phone didn’t live up to the hype that the company generated. The company seems to have learned from its mistakes as the Galaxy Z Fold 2 somewhat resolved some of the biggest issues of the Galaxy Fold. It looks like things will get only better from here as the South Korean phone maker plans some major improvements for its upcoming foldable phones.

If Letsgodigital is to be believed, one of the improvements coming to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 is that both the foldable smartphones will have a stronger frame made of carbon or titanium vs the aluminum frames that were used in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. Titanium or Carbon frames are stronger and also reduce weight.

Samsung recently filed for a trademark that mentions ‘Armor Frame,’ and Letsgodigital speculates that this Armor Frame will be used in both Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3(via SamMobile). Apart from that, the trademark documents don’t reveal much about the product.

However, it’s worth noting that this is mere speculation, meaning that there are reasons to believe that it might not be for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3. Whatever the case may be, expectations are high about these two foldable phones.

If previous rumors are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a larger cover screen and triple camera system, with more narrow bezels and be available in more color options (black, beige, green, and purple). The device may also sport Samsung’s first under-screen camera.

Galaxy Z Fold 3, on the other hand, will feature a 5.4-inch external display, unlike the Z Fold 2, which features a 6.2-inch display. The foldable phone is confirmed to get support for the S Pen, but as per sources, it’ll lack a dedicated pen slot.