After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21, S20, Note20 smartphones, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 users via firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia, South Korea, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

The firmware update carries version number F926BXXS1AUJB for those using the foldable phone in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, while users in South Korea are getting F926NKSU1AUJ7.

As for what’s new in the firmware update, besides the November patch, the update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update, and it’s expected to be available by the end of December.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Z Fold 3 users in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia, South Korea can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile