Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now getting OneUI 3.0 update

As promised, Samsung is now pushing the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update to Galaxy Z Fold 2 devices, one of the company’s most premium foldable phones. The OneUI 3.0 update carries a version number F916BXXU1CTLL and is now rolling out to Z Fold 2 users in Germany. But we’re expecting Samsung to make the update available for regions very soon.

The OneUI 3.0 update is already available to some of Samsung’s most premium handsets, including the Galaxy Note20 series, S10 series, S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip.

The OneUI 3.0 update includes visual changes to some of the first-party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more. Android January 2021 security patch is also another important feature that you get in the latest version of the OneUI 3.0. You can know more about the latest OneUI update here.

Apart from Galaxy Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Android 11 update will also be available for some of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones. Meanwhile, you can check the update manually on your Galaxy Z Fold 2 by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile