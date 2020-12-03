After wrapping up the OneUI 3.0 beta testing program, Samsung is now starting to push the stable version of OneUI 3.0 update to its flagship smartphones. The first flagship Galaxy smartphone that is getting the Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update is the Verizon branded Galaxy S20. However, the update is currently limited to users in the USA, but Samsung is likely to make the update available to more S20 devices in the coming days.

The Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 update brings plenty of new features and improvements to the Galaxy S20 series. The update includes visual changes to some of the first party apps such as Contacts, Phone, Gallery. Apart from that, the update also adds the ability to double-tap to turn off the screen, additional camera filters, and more.

Besides S20, Samsung will roll out the OneUI 3.0 update to its other Galaxy devices, including Note20, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy X Fold 2. The update will also be available to some of its mid-range devices as well.

If you’re based in the USA and own a Verizon Galaxy S20, you can check the update manually by going to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile