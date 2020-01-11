We reported a few days ago that Samsung was showing off the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 at closed-door meetings at CES 2020, and that the official name of the device, the Samsung Galaxy Bloom, leaked from these meetings.

This was supported by a picture which also leaked.

Now LetsGoDitigal reports from their sources that this is a misunderstanding, and that Bloom remains the code-named for the device, while the actual name has not yet been revealed.

They do however believe it will remain in the Fold series, but with a letter at the end, such as Samsung Galaxy Fold F or W.

They do however confirm the focus on female consumers, with the design apparently inspired by the shape of Lancombe’s make-up compact.

Samsung will reportedly be aggressively targeting women in heir 20’s to whom the design resonates.

SamMobile has previously reported the handset will feature 8K video recording, to go along with Samsung’s 8K TV.s

The other earlier leaked specs include:

The Galaxy Fold 2 will be powered by last year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

The front camera of Galaxy Fold 2 will be 10MP, most probably be the same image sensor that you can find in the current Galaxy Note 10 lineup.

The clamshell foldable device will have a dual-camera setup on the back.

There is a small notification display on the back of the device which will offer needed information to the user when the device is in folded state. When the device is opened, there is a punch-hole 10MP front camera for your selfie needs.

And the device will feature a USB-C port for charging and there will be no 3.5 mm headphone jack.

According to renowned leaker Ice Universe, the Fold 2 will ditch the old plastic cover material in favour of the ultra-thin glass cover. This will make the screen looks flatter. Another benefit of having a glass cover is that it will develop fewer wrinkles.

Rumour also has it that the Galaxy Fold 2 will have support for the S Pen.

According to a leaked promo for the next Samsung Unpacked event, Samsung is set to to unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, and Galaxy S20 series of smartphones on February 11 in San Francisco. And the price of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be comparable to Apple iPhone 11 Pro.