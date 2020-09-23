Samsung’s upcoming flagship is the Galaxy S21 series, which is slated to launch in the first quarter of 2021, and we’ve already started hearing rumors about the smartphone. Earlier today, we posted about the battery information about the Galaxy S21+ and now, we got to know some exciting details about the smartphone.

A Samsung smartphone with model number SM-G996B, which happens to be the Galaxy S21, has just surfaced on the GeekBench benchmark website, giving us key details about the smartphone. The GeekBench listing suggests that the S21 will be powered by Exynos 2100, which could be launched under the name ‘Exynos 1000,’ coupled with 8GB RAM. Of course, we’ll see other variants of the S21 with more RAM capacity. As you’d expect, the smartphone is based on Android 11.

Talking about the benchmark scores, the S21 managed to a single-core score of 1038 and a multi-core score of 3060. For the sake of comparison, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G with Snapdragon 865+ has a single-core score of 960 and a multi-core score of 3,050 on GeekBench 5, whereas the Exynos 990-powered Galaxy Note 20 manages singe-core score of 885 and a multi-core score of 2,580.

According to previous rumors, the S21 will have a quad-camera setup at the rear, just like its predecessor. However, the S21 will have two telephoto cameras as opposed to the S20, which has one telephoto. To be more specific, the S20 will have a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle, 180 MP wide-angle, 10 MP 3x optical zoom telephoto, and more than 5x optical zoom periscope-type telephoto. The S20 successor will reportedly have a 40MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra could set you back $1,400.

via SamMobile