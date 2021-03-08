A few days ago, Samsung rolled out the Android March 2021 security patch along with the OneUI 3.1 to the Galaxy S20 series in the USA. And now, the company is making the latest security update available for international variants of the S20 series.

The March security update is now rolling out to the S20 series in a few European countries, including France, Bulgaria, and Greece. The latest firmware update carries version number G98xxXXS6DUBA and is a small update, so you can easily download and install the update by using your mobile data.

Samsung recently made the OneUI 3.1 update available for some of its flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Note10 series. The company will bring the latest OneUI update to more Galaxy phones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 users in Europe can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings >> Software update. If you don’t see the update, you should wait a few more days to get it.

via SamMobile