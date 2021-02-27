Samsung delivers improved user experience to the Galaxy Z Fold2 with the latest OneUI 3.1 update

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 running One UI 3 with Android 11 delivered several new smartphone experiences to users. With the release of One UI 3.1, Samsung is making the Galaxy Z Fold2 UX even better. Samsung has made improvements to multitasking, notifications, camera app and more. Find the details below.
- On the Galaxy Z Fold2, users can now instantly return to up to three previously opened Multi-Active Windows on the Main Screen via the Recents tab. Users can also bring two Multi-Active Windows directly from the Main Screen to the Cover Screen via the Recents tab.
- The latest update allows users to launch Multi-Active Window directly from notifications in the Quick Panel. Just long press, drag and drop the relevant notification to open apps with Multi-Active Window.
- Users no longer need to reach for the power button to turn off the screen. By enabling the ‘Palm touch to turn off screen’ feature in settings, both the Cover and Main Screen can be put on standby with a touch of the palm or a double tap.
- One UI 3 brings added flexibility to the Camera app. When shooting in Flex mode, the position of the controls can be adjusted for greater comfort. Following suggestions from users, Samsung also added a Delete and Share button to the preview window in Flex mode.
- Notifications in the Quick Panel are now categorized, and you can switch between different media controls in the Quick Panel by swiping. The weather widgets on the Cover and Main Screen are also synced so users can get the same information, no matter how they use the phone.
- The visual experience on Galaxy Z Fold2’s immersive Main Screen is even more comfortable. When making video calls in Flex mode, users can fill the top half of the display with the video of the person they are speaking to.
- The updated Light and Dark themes bring extra depth to the overall visual experience on the Galaxy Z Fold2 while the redesigned vertical volume slider further minimizes clutter on the screen.
Source: Samsung
