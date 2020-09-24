Samsung is now rolling out a new software update that has a firmware version G98xxXXU4BTIB for the Galaxy S20 series. The new update includes the Android September 2020 security patch, and improvements to the camera performance, though the update changelog didn’t specifically mention what the camera improvements are.

The update weighs 350MB and includes no new features as you’d expect in a firmware update. That said, it’s an important update as it brings the September 2020 security patch and, of course, the camera improvements are noteworthy as well. Besides the S20 series, Samsung has recently rolled out the September 2020 security patch to the Galaxy Note20 series.

The update is currently rolling out in Germany and will also be available in other parts of the world in the coming days. If you’re based in Germany and own a Galaxy S20/S20+/S20 Ultra, the update might have reached your phone. But if you haven’t got the update yet, you can go the Settings —> Software update — > Download and install.

via SamMobile