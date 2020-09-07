Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra are now getting their first update post their launch. The update carries firmware version number N98XFXXS1ATH9 and brings the Android September 2020 security patch update. Besides the security fixes, the update includes no new features, changes, and performance improvements.

The update is gradually rolling to some of the international variants of the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra in Germany and South East Europe(via SamMobile). Nevertheless, the update is also going to be available in other parts of the world in the coming days. But for S20 or S20 Ultra who are based in Germany or South East Europe can now check for the update by going to Settings » Software update menu.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra will both get three Android updates, meaning Android 11, 12 and 13 will be rolled out to the Note20 series. Other older Galaxy flagships such as the Galaxy S20 series, S10 series, Note10 series will also get three Android updates — both Note10 and S10 series will get Android 11 and Android 12, while the S20 series is eligible to get the Android 13 update.