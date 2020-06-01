While Samsung Galaxy S20 series has received positive reviews from both buyers and reviewers, Samsung’s current flagship reportedly comes with some serious issues — these are the issues that few will ignore after spending $1,000. One such issue is poor focusing in Galaxy S20 Ultra, the most expensive phone in the Galaxy S20 lineup.

Luckily, unlike the poor focusing issue, a lot of issues that many users reported about can be fixed and Samsung has already started working on them. The issue that the South Korean manufacturer recently solved is the call quality issue. In South Korea, the company is now rolling out a new update to improve the call quality Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The update has a build number of G98xNKSU1ATED and weighs just over 208 MB.

Interestingly, the update doesn’t come with an Android Security Patch and brings no other fixes and improvements. What is even more surprising is that Samsung has made the update available only for users in South Korea, with no official words as to whether the update will be available for the rest of the world. According to SamMobile, it’s possible that Samsung will make bring the call quality improvements along with the Android June Security Patch globally in the coming days.