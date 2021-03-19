Last week, Samsung rolled out the Android March 2021 security patch to the Galaxy S20 series. And now, the company is rolling out yet another software update to the S20 series to improve the camera performance.

The new software update is currently now rolling out to the S20 series in Germany and carries version number G98xxXXU7DUC7. And, we expect Samsung to roll out the update in other parts of the world soon. The update weighs in at 500MB, so you might need a Wi-Fi connection in order to download the update.

Samsung recently made the OneUI 3.1 update available for some of its flagship smartphones, including Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Note10 series. The company will bring the latest OneUI update to more Galaxy phones in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Galaxy S20 users in Germany can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings >> Software update. If you don’t see the update, you should wait a few more days to get it.

via SamMobile