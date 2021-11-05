After releasing the November 2021 security patches to the Galaxy S21, S20, Note20 smartphones, Samsung is now making it available for the Galaxy Note9 users via firmware update. The update is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note9 users in South Korea, but we’re expecting it to become available in other parts of the world very soon.

The firmware update carries version number N960NKSU3FUJ2, and besides the November patch, the firmware update could also include device stability improvements and general bug fixes.

Samsung will push the latest security patch to all its supported Galaxy smartphones in the coming days, including entry-level, mid-range, and premium devices. Samsung is currently beta testing the One UI 4.0 update, and it’s expected to be available by the end of December.

Meanwhile, Galaxy Note9 users in Austria, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia, South Korea can check for the update manually by navigating to Settings> Software update.

via SamMobile