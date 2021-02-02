On January 14, Samsung announced Galaxy Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds in select markets. And last month, the company rolled out the first firmware update for the Buds Pro, bringing hearing enhancements features, improved Bixby voice wake-up response, and many more. And today, the company released yet another firmware update that includes improved ANC function. Improved switching speed of voice detect mode, ambient sound function are two other noteworthy features that Buds Pro owners are getting with the update. The update carries a firmware version number R190XXU0AUA5.

All these features are available in the latest update that weighs in at just 2.20 MB. Since the size of the update is small, you need not worry about a reliable Wi-Fi connection and can download the update using your mobile data. Another advantage of a small update is that it’ll take just a few seconds to install.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is compatible with all Bluetooth devices and can last up to 5 hours on a single charge. With an 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into each earbud, you can enjoy great sound. And with the latest update installed, the overall experience should get better.

You can buy the Galaxy Buds Pro from the below link.

via SamMobile