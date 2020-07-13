Rumors of Samsung launching its upcoming true wireless earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live, on July 22 have been doing the rounds for quite some time now and while there is no official confirmation on the release date, the support page for the Galaxy Buds Live has surfaced on Samsung’s South Korea website.

Usually, the support page for any product surfaced on the company’s website when the launch date is near. In other words, the appearance of the Galaxy Buds Live on the Samsung website, in a way, confirms that the rumored release date is true.

The support page for the Galaxy Buds Live didn’t reveal much about the product, nor did it reveal the official name, design, and specifications of the truly wireless earbuds. Nevertheless, the support page does reveal the model number SM-R180, which, according to previous rumors, is of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live.

While the support page didn’t reveal much about the product, the design and some features of Samsung’s upcoming truly wireless earbuds leaked online a couple of days ago, giving us an insight into what the product looks like. According to the leaked design, the charging case of Samsung’s upcoming earbuds will be even smaller than the already small Galaxy Buds+ case, and the shape of it will resemble Apple’s Airpod case.

Samsung’s next-gen truly wireless earbuds will offer Active Noise Cancellation(ANC) despite the fact that it won’t fully seal your ear canal, according to previous rumors.

The price of Samsung’s upcoming wireless earbuds is expected to be 17,000 South Korean Won, which translates to around $140. For the sake of comparison, Apple’s Airpods Pro is priced at $249 — that’s $109 more than the price point of the Galaxy Buds Live. If the rumored price of the Galaxy Buds Live turns out to be true, Samsung will find it easier to sell its upcoming truly wireless earbuds than Apple.

via SamMobile