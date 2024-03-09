Fortnite is on its way to iPhones in the EU as Apple reinstates Epic Game's developer account

Things are back on track for Apple and Epic. But it wasn’t the same till yesterday as things were heating up. But what happened this time now?

The DMA mandates companies like Apple to allow competition in the app store space in the EU. Epic Games saw this as an opportunity, like anyone would, to launch their app store on European iPhones.

Apple has told us and committed to the European Commission that they will reinstate our developer account. This sends a strong signal to developers that the European Commission will act swiftly to enforce the Digital Markets Act and hold gatekeepers accountable. We are moving forward as planned to launch the Epic Games Store and bring Fortnite back to iOS in Europe. Onward!

However, Apple terminated Epic’s developer account shortly after initially approving it. Why? Epic publicly criticized Apple’s proposed plan to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which requires Apple to allow third-party app stores. Epic suggests this criticism angered Apple and led to retaliation.

Epic emphasizes its long-standing partnership with Apple, highlighting its numerous games, development tools, and even an Apple Arcade title built with its Unreal Engine technology. This history, they argue, makes Apple’s actions all the more baffling.

The core of the issue lies in the DMA’s aim to dismantle Apple’s control over app distribution on iOS devices. Epic believes users deserve the freedom to choose where they download apps, not be limited to the App Store’s offerings. Epic Games’s CEO tweeted our post criticizing Apple’s DMA changes.

Here is the official statement.