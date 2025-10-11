Fix Touchpad Not Working Issues On Windows 10/11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Touchpad issues on Windows 10 and 11 can be incredibly frustrating, disrupting your workflow and making it difficult to navigate your computer. Luckily, most touchpad problems are easily resolved with a few troubleshooting steps. This article will guide you through the most common causes of a non-responsive touchpad and provide practical solutions to get it working again.

Whether your touchpad is completely unresponsive, intermittently glitching, or simply not performing as expected, this comprehensive guide will help you diagnose and fix the problem. We’ll cover everything from basic checks to driver updates and hardware troubleshooting, ensuring you can get your touchpad back in working order.

What Can I Do If My Touchpad Isn’t Working?

Check Basic Settings and Connections

Before diving into more complex solutions, start with these fundamental checks:

Ensure the Touchpad is Enabled:

Press the dedicated touchpad enable/disable key (often an F-key, like F6, F7, or F9) on your keyboard. Look for a touchpad icon.

If that doesn’t work, try pressing the Fn key along with the touchpad key.

Check Mouse Settings:

Open the Start Menu and type “Mouse settings”.

Click on “Mouse settings”.

Look for a “Touchpad” option in the left sidebar.

Ensure the touchpad toggle is switched to “On”.

External Mouse Interference:

If you have an external mouse connected, unplug it. Windows may automatically disable the touchpad when an external mouse is present.

Restart Your Computer: A simple restart can often resolve temporary glitches.

Outdated or corrupted drivers are a common cause of touchpad problems:

Open Device Manager:

Right-click on the Start Menu and select “Device Manager”.

Locate Your Touchpad:

Expand the “Mice and other pointing devices” category.

Find your touchpad device (it might be labeled as “HID-compliant mouse” or have the manufacturer’s name).

Update Driver:

Right-click on the touchpad device and select “Update driver”.

Choose “Search automatically for drivers”. Windows will attempt to find and install the latest driver.

Reinstall Driver (if updating doesn’t work):

Right-click on the touchpad device and select “Uninstall device”.

Confirm the uninstallation.

Restart your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon restart.

Troubleshoot Hardware Issues

If software solutions don’t work, the problem might be hardware-related:

Clean the Touchpad:

Use a soft, dry cloth to gently clean the touchpad surface. Dirt and grime can interfere with its functionality.

Check for Physical Damage:

Inspect the touchpad for any visible signs of damage, such as cracks or dents.

Run Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter:

Open the Start Menu and type “Troubleshooting”.

Click on “Troubleshooting settings”.

Click on “Hardware and Devices” and then “Run the troubleshooter”. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Contact Support: If you suspect a hardware issue, it’s best to contact your laptop manufacturer’s support for assistance.

Modify Registry Settings (Advanced)

Caution: Incorrectly modifying the registry can cause serious problems. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Open Registry Editor:

Press Windows key + R, type “regedit”, and press Enter.

Navigate to the Touchpad Key:

Go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Synaptics\SynTP\Install

Check for “DeleteUserSettingsOnUpgrade”:

If the key exists, double-click it and set the value to “0”.

Restart Your Computer:

Reboot your system for the changes to take effect.

Tips

Keep your operating system updated. Windows Updates often include driver updates and bug fixes that can resolve touchpad issues.

Check your laptop manufacturer’s website for specific drivers or troubleshooting guides for your model.

If the touchpad issue started after a recent software installation, try uninstalling the software to see if it resolves the problem.

Consider using a system restore point to revert your computer to a previous state before the touchpad issue began.

Before we wrap up, let’s look at a quick comparison of factors that can affect your touchpad experience.

Touchpad Troubleshooting: Comparing Common Issues

Issue Cause Solution Unresponsive Touchpad Disabled, Driver Issues, Hardware Problem Enable Touchpad, Update/Reinstall Drivers, Clean Touchpad, Contact Support Intermittent Glitching Driver Issues, Software Conflicts Update/Reinstall Drivers, Uninstall Recent Software, System Restore Slow Response Outdated Drivers, High CPU Usage Update Drivers, Close Unnecessary Programs Inaccurate Tracking Dirt/Grime, Driver Issues Clean Touchpad, Update Drivers

Getting Your Touchpad Working Again

Troubleshooting a non-functional touchpad on Windows 10 or 11 involves systematically checking settings, updating drivers, and addressing potential hardware issues. By following the steps outlined above, you can often restore your touchpad to its proper working condition and regain full control of your computer.

FAQ

Why is my touchpad suddenly not working? There could be several reasons, including disabled touchpad settings, outdated or corrupted drivers, or hardware problems.

How do I enable my touchpad on Windows 10? Go to Settings > Devices > Touchpad and make sure the touchpad toggle is switched to “On”. You can also try pressing the dedicated touchpad enable/disable key on your keyboard.

Can a virus cause my touchpad to stop working? While less common, malware can sometimes interfere with hardware functionality. Run a full system scan with your antivirus software.

What if updating the driver doesn’t work? Try uninstalling the driver and restarting your computer. Windows will automatically reinstall the driver upon restart.

Is there a hardware test I can run to check my touchpad? Some laptop manufacturers provide built-in hardware diagnostics tools. Check your laptop’s manual or the manufacturer’s website for instructions.

