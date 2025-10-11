WiFi Blocker For PC: 6 Best Apps To Use In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

WiFi Blockers: Top Apps for PC in 2025

In today’s connected world, managing your WiFi network and controlling access can be crucial. Whether you’re looking to prevent unauthorized users from hogging bandwidth, protect your children from inappropriate content, or simply maintain a secure network, a WiFi blocker for PC can be an invaluable tool.

This article explores the best WiFi blocker applications for PCs in 2025, providing you with the information you need to choose the right solution for your specific needs. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing to help you make an informed decision.

What Are the Best WiFi Blocker Apps for PC?

Here are some of the top WiFi blocker applications available for PCs in 2025:

1. NetCut

NetCut is a popular and free network management tool that allows you to control the bandwidth usage of devices connected to your WiFi network. It can effectively disconnect users or limit their internet speed, giving you more control over your network resources. This is particularly useful in environments where multiple devices are competing for bandwidth, such as homes with several streaming devices or small offices.

NetCut operates by intercepting ARP (Address Resolution Protocol) packets, allowing it to identify and manage devices on the network. While it’s a powerful tool, it’s important to use it responsibly and ethically, as disconnecting users without their knowledge can be disruptive.

Key Features:

Identify all devices connected to your WiFi network.

Cut off or limit internet access for specific devices.

Monitor network traffic in real-time.

Protect your network from ARP spoofing attacks.

Pricing: Free

2. SelfishNet

SelfishNet is another free WiFi blocker for Windows that allows you to control the bandwidth allocation of devices connected to your network. Similar to NetCut, it works by manipulating ARP packets to intercept and manage network traffic. It’s a lightweight application that’s easy to use, making it a good option for users who want a simple and straightforward solution for managing their WiFi network.

SelfishNet provides a visual interface that displays all connected devices, along with their IP addresses and MAC addresses. You can then select individual devices and set bandwidth limits for both upload and download speeds. This allows you to prioritize bandwidth for important tasks, such as video conferencing or online gaming, while limiting the bandwidth available for less critical activities.

Key Features:

Easy-to-use interface for managing network devices.

Set bandwidth limits for individual devices.

Monitor network traffic in real-time.

Lightweight and efficient.

Pricing: Free

3. WiFi Blocker by LizardSystems

WiFi Blocker by LizardSystems is a more comprehensive solution for managing WiFi access on your network. It allows you to block specific websites and applications, as well as individual devices. This is particularly useful for parents who want to control their children’s internet usage or for businesses that want to restrict access to certain websites for employees.

The application provides a user-friendly interface that allows you to create custom blocklists and schedules. You can block websites based on categories, such as social media, gaming, or adult content. You can also block specific applications, such as file-sharing programs or online games.

Key Features:

Block specific websites and applications.

Block individual devices from accessing the network.

Create custom blocklists and schedules.

User-friendly interface.

Pricing: $29.95

4. Wireless Network Watcher

Wireless Network Watcher is a simple and lightweight utility that allows you to monitor your WiFi network and see who is currently connected. While it doesn’t directly block devices, it provides valuable information that you can use to identify unauthorized users. Once you’ve identified an intruder, you can then use other tools, such as NetCut or SelfishNet, to block their access.

The application displays a list of all connected devices, along with their IP addresses, MAC addresses, and network adapter information. It also provides information about the device’s manufacturer and the time it connected to the network.

Key Features:

Monitor your WiFi network and see who is connected.

Display IP addresses, MAC addresses, and network adapter information.

Identify unauthorized users.

Lightweight and easy to use.

Pricing: Free

5. Fing Desktop

Fing Desktop is a network scanning and security toolkit that includes features for identifying devices, detecting intruders, and running network diagnostics. While it isn’t solely a WiFi blocker, its device identification capabilities are invaluable for managing your network. It allows you to see all devices connected to your network, identify their device type, and run speed tests.

Fing Desktop also includes a security scanner that can detect vulnerabilities in your network. This can help you identify potential security risks and take steps to protect your network from attacks.

Key Features:

Identify all devices connected to your network.

Run network diagnostics and speed tests.

Detect network vulnerabilities.

Comprehensive network security toolkit.

Pricing: Free (with premium features available)

6. SoftPerfect WiFi Guard

SoftPerfect WiFi Guard is a dedicated network scanner designed to detect rogue devices on your WiFi network. It works by periodically scanning your network and comparing the list of connected devices to a list of known devices. If it detects an unknown device, it will alert you, allowing you to take action to block its access.

The application is easy to configure and use. You simply enter the IP address range of your network and set the scan interval. WiFi Guard will then automatically scan your network and alert you to any unauthorized devices.

Key Features:

Detect rogue devices on your WiFi network.

Alert you to unauthorized access.

Easy to configure and use.

Provides continuous network monitoring.

Pricing: $29

Feature Comparison

Feature NetCut SelfishNet WiFi Blocker (LizardSystems) Wireless Network Watcher Fing Desktop SoftPerfect WiFi Guard Block Devices Yes Yes Yes No No (Detect Only) Yes (Detect Only) Website Blocking No No Yes No No No Bandwidth Control Yes Yes No No Yes No Network Monitoring Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Intrusion Detection No No No No Yes Yes Price Free Free $29.95 Free Free (Premium) $29

Tips

Prioritize security: Always use a strong password for your WiFi network and enable WPA3 encryption for maximum security.

Always use a strong password for your WiFi network and enable WPA3 encryption for maximum security. Regularly monitor your network: Use a network scanner like Fing Desktop or SoftPerfect WiFi Guard to regularly check for unauthorized devices.

Use a network scanner like Fing Desktop or SoftPerfect WiFi Guard to regularly check for unauthorized devices. Consider a dedicated firewall: A hardware firewall can provide an additional layer of security for your network.

A hardware firewall can provide an additional layer of security for your network. Educate your family or employees: Make sure everyone understands the importance of network security and how to avoid common threats.

Taking Control of Your WiFi Network

Choosing the right WiFi blocker for your PC depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. From free and simple tools like NetCut and SelfishNet to more comprehensive solutions like WiFi Blocker by LizardSystems and Fing Desktop, there’s an option for everyone. The best practice is to combine a detection tool with a blocking tool for a full protection.

FAQ

Can a WiFi blocker app block all devices on my network?

Yes, many WiFi blocker apps allow you to block specific devices from accessing your network.

Are WiFi blocker apps legal?

Yes, WiFi blocker apps are legal to use on your own network. However, it’s illegal to use them to block access to networks that you don’t own or have permission to access.

Do WiFi blocker apps work on all operating systems?

Most WiFi blocker apps are designed for Windows operating systems. Some may also be available for macOS or Linux.

Can I use a WiFi blocker app to block specific websites?

Yes, some WiFi blocker apps,

