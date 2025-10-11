9 Best Hindi Typing Software For Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Typing in Hindi on a Windows 11 computer can be a necessity for communication, content creation, or simply expressing yourself in your native language. Fortunately, there’s a wide array of Hindi typing software available, each offering unique features and functionalities to cater to different user preferences. This article explores the nine best Hindi typing software options for Windows 11, helping you find the perfect tool to enhance your typing experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned typist or just starting, these software solutions provide various input methods and customization options to suit your needs. From phonetic typing to inscript layouts, discover the software that empowers you to type effortlessly in Hindi on your Windows 11 system.

Which is the Best Hindi Typing Software for Windows 11?

Google Input Tools is a versatile and free software that supports multiple languages, including Hindi. It allows you to type phonetically, meaning you can type Hindi words using English letters, and the software will automatically convert them to Hindi script. This makes it easy for users familiar with the English keyboard layout to type in Hindi.

Google Input Tools is a lightweight and easy-to-use solution for typing in Hindi. It integrates seamlessly with Windows 11 and can be used in various applications, including word processors, email clients, and web browsers.

Free to use

Supports phonetic typing

Easy to install and use

Integrates with various applications

Pricing: Free

Microsoft Indic Language Input Tool

Microsoft Indic Language Input Tool is another excellent option for typing in Hindi on Windows 11. This tool is specifically designed for Indic languages, including Hindi, and offers both phonetic and inscript typing methods. The inscript layout is the standard keyboard layout for Indian languages, allowing users familiar with this layout to type directly in Hindi.

The Microsoft Indic Language Input Tool provides a reliable and efficient way to type in Hindi. It is developed by Microsoft and is compatible with Windows 11, ensuring seamless integration and optimal performance.

Supports phonetic and inscript typing

Developed by Microsoft

Compatible with Windows 11

Offers a user-friendly interface

Pricing: Free

Lipikaar Hindi Typing Software

Lipikaar Hindi Typing Software offers a unique and intuitive approach to Hindi typing. It uses a simple set of rules to convert English letters into Hindi script, making it easy for users to learn and type in Hindi. Lipikaar is designed to be user-friendly and requires minimal training.

Lipikaar stands out for its ease of use and its ability to quickly enable users to type in Hindi. It is a great option for those who are new to Hindi typing or prefer a more intuitive approach.

Easy to learn and use

Uses a simple set of rules

Requires minimal training

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Starts at $29.99

Baraha

Baraha is a comprehensive software package that supports multiple Indian languages, including Hindi. It offers various input methods, including phonetic, inscript, and transliteration. Baraha also includes a range of features, such as spell checking, font conversion, and keyboard layout customization.

Baraha is a powerful and versatile tool for typing in Hindi. It caters to both beginners and advanced users, offering a wide range of features and customization options.

Supports multiple input methods

Includes spell checking and font conversion

Offers keyboard layout customization

Comprehensive software package

Pricing: Starts at $49.99

Akruti Hindi Typing Software

Akruti Hindi Typing Software is designed specifically for Hindi typing and offers a range of features to enhance the typing experience. It supports phonetic and inscript typing methods and includes a built-in dictionary and spell checker. Akruti also offers a user-friendly interface and customization options.

Akruti is a dedicated Hindi typing software that provides a reliable and efficient way to type in Hindi. It is a great option for users who need a specialized tool for Hindi typing.

Supports phonetic and inscript typing

Includes a built-in dictionary and spell checker

Offers a user-friendly interface

Dedicated Hindi typing software

Pricing: Starts at $39.99

Shree-Lipi

Shree-Lipi is a professional-grade software that supports multiple Indian languages, including Hindi. It offers a wide range of features, such as font management, keyboard layout customization, and Unicode support. Shree-Lipi is designed for professional typists and publishers who require high accuracy and efficiency.

Shree-Lipi is a powerful and versatile tool for typing in Hindi. It caters to professional users, offering a wide range of features and customization options.

Supports multiple Indian languages

Offers font management and keyboard layout customization

Includes Unicode support

Professional-grade software

Pricing: Contact for pricing

Typing Baba Hindi Typing Tutor

Typing Baba Hindi Typing Tutor is a software designed to help users learn and improve their Hindi typing skills. It offers a variety of typing lessons, exercises, and games to make learning fun and engaging. Typing Baba also provides detailed statistics and progress tracking.

Typing Baba is a great option for users who want to learn Hindi typing or improve their existing skills. It offers a comprehensive and interactive learning experience.

Offers typing lessons, exercises, and games

Provides detailed statistics and progress tracking

Interactive learning experience

Designed to improve Hindi typing skills

Pricing: Free Trial Available, Paid plans start at $9.99/month

JR Hindi Typing Tutor

JR Hindi Typing Tutor is another software designed to help users learn and improve their Hindi typing skills. It offers a variety of typing lessons, exercises, and games to make learning fun and engaging. JR Hindi Typing Tutor also provides detailed statistics and progress tracking.

JR Hindi Typing Tutor is a great option for users who want to learn Hindi typing or improve their existing skills. It offers a comprehensive and interactive learning experience.

Offers typing lessons, exercises, and games

Provides detailed statistics and progress tracking

Interactive learning experience

Designed to improve Hindi typing skills

Pricing: Starts at $19.95

Quillpad

Quillpad is an online Hindi typing tool that allows you to type Hindi phonetically. It’s a web-based application, meaning you don’t need to download or install any software. Simply type in English, and Quillpad will convert it to Hindi script in real-time. It’s a convenient option for quick typing tasks or when you don’t have access to dedicated software.

Quillpad is a simple and easy-to-use online tool for typing in Hindi. It’s a great option for users who need a quick and convenient solution for typing in Hindi.

Online tool, no installation required

Supports phonetic typing

Easy to use

Convenient for quick typing tasks

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Software Typing Method(s) Price Key Features Google Input Tools Phonetic Free Easy to use, integrates with various applications Microsoft Indic Language Input Phonetic, Inscript Free Developed by Microsoft, user-friendly interface Lipikaar Hindi Typing Rule-based Starts at $29.99 Easy to learn, minimal training required Baraha Phonetic, Inscript, Transliteration Starts at $49.99 Spell checking, font conversion, keyboard customization Akruti Hindi Typing Phonetic, Inscript Starts at $39.99 Built-in dictionary, spell checker, user-friendly interface Shree-Lipi Multiple Contact for pricing Font management, keyboard layout customization, Unicode support Typing Baba Hindi Typing Tutor Interactive Lessons Free Trial, Paid Plans Typing lessons, exercises, games, progress tracking JR Hindi Typing Tutor Interactive Lessons Starts at $19.95 Typing lessons, exercises, games, progress tracking

| Quillpad

FAQ

How do I stop 9 best hindi typing software for windows 11?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 9 best hindi typing software for windows 11 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 9 best hindi typing software for windows 11?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 9 best hindi typing software for windows 11?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Related reading