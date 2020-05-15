After the Epic Games Store was taken offline for a long while yesterday as players swarmed to claim their free copy of GTA V, some players have found themselves unable to download or claim any free games.

The recommended fixes for both claiming and downloading free games on the Epic Games Store are fairly simple and you can find them listed below. If none of the fixes work the issue you’re experiencing, you might have to contact Epic support directly.

The first way to fix this error is by simply waiting. As the official Epic Games Twitter account puts it, you should be able to fix it by waiting 24 hours and then trying again.

We're aware that some users are encountering the following error message on the Epic Games Store: "Your account is unable to download any more free games at this time." If you receive this error, please wait 24 hours. You should then be able to proceed with downloading the game. — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 15, 2020

If 24 hours have passed and you’re still having issues downloading your free game, try uninstalling the Epic Games Launcher, restarting your computer, and reinstalling the launcher.

If you’re having issues with actually claiming your game in the first place, make sure 2FA is activated on your Epic Games Account.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s new security process. You don’t need a phone number to turn on 2FA – you can use your email to receive security codes.

As games can be claimed through both your browser and the Epic Games Launcher, you can try switching your redemption method. If you’ve tried both the browser and launcher and nothing’s happening, try using everyone’s favourite method of IT support – log out of your account, turn your computer off and on again, and log back in.

You’ll know you’ve successfully claimed a free game if Epic emails you a receipt and if the game shows up in your library. Games don’t have to be downloaded straight away so if you do find that you’re having issues with downloading them, you don’t have to worry about losing them.

In related news, the premium edition of GTA V is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store. The premium edition of GTA V includes the complete story, Grand Theft Auto Online, and all existing gameplay upgrades and content.

GTA V will be free until May 21st, at 4pm BST. It’ll then regain its full price tag, so make sure you pick it up before the deal is over!