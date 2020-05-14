Happy Thursday! Your free weekly offering from Epic Games is live and ready for you to claim and, in a rather nice twist, it’s none other than Rockstar’s iconic GTA V.

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’ve read at least one article before – welcome back! Remember to keep washing your hands regularly.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store now requires two-factor authentication as part of Epic’s new security process. You’ll need 2FA enabled on your account to claim.

You can claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. You’ll need an Epic Games account to claim them, regardless of your method of choice.

It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Los Santos: a sprawling metropolis full of self-help gurus, starlets and fading celebrities struggling to stay afloat in an era of economic uncertainty and cheap cable TV. Amidst the turmoil, three very different criminals risk everything in a series of daring and dangerous heists that could set them up for life.

As a heads up, the Epic Games Store is, at the time of publishing, experiencing some high traffic and slow loading times. Just be patient or come back later. This article will be updated with a link to GTA V on the Epic Games Store when access is restored.

GTA V will be free until May 21st, at 4pm BST. It’ll then regain its full price tag, so make sure you pick it up before the deal is over!

Along with giving away GTA V for free, the Epic Games Mega Sale starts today. It’ll run from May 14th until June 11th and Epic is giving away $10 coupons to all players. Use these coupons to purchase eligible content of $14.99 or more on the store and you’ll receive yet another coupon to use.