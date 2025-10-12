Fix Discord Stream No Sound: A Comprehensive Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Encountering the frustrating issue of no sound when streaming on Discord is a common problem, but thankfully, it’s often easily resolved. Discord’s screen sharing feature is fantastic for collaborating, gaming, and sharing content with friends, but a silent stream can quickly derail the experience. This guide will walk you through a series of troubleshooting steps to diagnose and fix the “Discord stream no sound” issue, ensuring your streams are both visually and audibly engaging.

This article covers a range of solutions, from simple checks to more advanced configuration tweaks, to get your audio working correctly on Discord streams. We’ll explore potential causes, such as incorrect audio settings, driver issues, and permission problems, providing clear and actionable steps to resolve each. By the end of this guide, you’ll be equipped to troubleshoot and fix the “Discord stream no sound” issue, allowing you to enjoy seamless streaming experiences.

Why is There No Sound on My Discord Stream?

Check Your Audio Output Device

The first and simplest step is to verify that Discord is using the correct audio output device.

Open Discord and navigate to User Settings by clicking the gear icon at the bottom left. Select Voice & Video in the left sidebar. Under Output Device, ensure the correct speaker or headset is selected. Adjust the Output Volume slider to a reasonable level. Click the “Let’s Check” button to test your audio output.

Verify Application Audio Settings

Sometimes, specific applications might be muted or have their volume set too low within Windows.

Right-click the Sound icon in the system tray (usually located in the bottom right corner of your screen). Select Open Volume mixer. Locate Discord and the application you’re streaming (e.g., a game). Ensure that both are not muted and that their volume levels are appropriately set.

Outdated or corrupted audio drivers can frequently cause sound-related issues.

Press Win + X and select Device Manager. Expand the Sound, video and game controllers section. Right-click on your audio device (e.g., Realtek Audio, NVIDIA High Definition Audio). Select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your computer after the update is complete.

Adjust Discord’s Voice Settings

Discord has several voice settings that can affect stream audio.

Go to User Settings > Voice & Video. Scroll down to Advanced. Try toggling “Use our latest technology to capture your audio” (Noise Suppression) on or off. Sometimes, this feature can interfere with audio transmission. Experiment with the Audio Subsystem setting. Try switching between “Standard” and “Legacy” to see if it resolves the issue.

Ensure Proper Application Permissions

Discord needs proper permissions to capture audio from other applications.

Press Win + I to open Windows Settings. Click on Privacy. Select Microphone in the left sidebar. Make sure “Allow apps to access your microphone” is turned On. Scroll down and ensure that Discord is allowed to access your microphone. Repeat the process for Background apps to ensure Discord can access the microphone even when minimized.

Disable Exclusive Mode

Exclusive mode can sometimes prevent Discord from capturing audio from other applications.

Right-click the Sound icon in the system tray and select Sounds. Go to the Playback tab. Select your default playback device (speakers or headset) and click Properties. Go to the Advanced tab. Uncheck both “Allow applications to take exclusive control of this device” options. Click Apply and then OK. Repeat these steps for your recording device (Microphone) under the Recording tab.

Reinstall Discord

A fresh installation can often resolve persistent issues caused by corrupted files.

Close Discord completely. Press Win + I to open Windows Settings. Click on Apps. Find Discord in the list and click Uninstall. Download the latest version of Discord from the official website (https://discord.com/) and reinstall it.

Tips for Better Discord Streaming

Test your audio: Before starting your stream, always test your audio settings to ensure everything is working correctly.

Before starting your stream, always test your audio settings to ensure everything is working correctly. Keep Discord updated: Regularly update Discord to the latest version to benefit from bug fixes and performance improvements.

Regularly update Discord to the latest version to benefit from bug fixes and performance improvements. Monitor your resources: Streaming can be resource-intensive. Close unnecessary applications to free up CPU and memory.

Audio Streaming Success

By following these troubleshooting steps, you should be able to resolve the “Discord stream no sound” issue and enjoy seamless streaming experiences. Remember to systematically work through each solution, testing your audio after each change to identify the root cause of the problem.

FAQ

Why can’t my friends hear the game audio when I stream on Discord?

This is often due to incorrect audio output settings or application permissions. Ensure Discord is using the correct output device and has permission to access your microphone and other applications.

How do I update my audio drivers?

You can update your audio drivers through Device Manager. Right-click on your audio device and select “Update driver.”

What is exclusive mode, and why should I disable it?

Exclusive mode allows applications to take exclusive control of your audio device, which can prevent other applications like Discord from capturing audio. Disabling it can resolve audio capture issues.

Why is my microphone not working in Discord?

Check your input device settings in Discord’s Voice & Video settings. Also, ensure that Discord has permission to access your microphone in Windows privacy settings.

Should I use noise suppression in Discord?

Noise suppression can improve audio quality by reducing background noise, but it can sometimes interfere with audio transmission. Experiment with toggling it on or off to see if it resolves your issue.

