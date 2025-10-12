Top Home Server Software For Windows & Linux

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Choosing the right home server software can transform a spare computer into a powerful media center, file storage solution, or even a personal cloud. This opens up a world of possibilities, from streaming your movie collection to backing up important documents and photos. The best software will depend on your technical expertise, intended use, and operating system, but this guide highlights excellent options for both Windows and Linux users.

Whether you’re looking for ease of use or advanced customization, there’s a home server software solution out there for you. We’ve compiled a list of the top contenders, each with its own strengths and weaknesses, to help you make an informed decision and unlock the potential of your home server.

Which Home Server Software Should You Choose?

Plex Media Server

Plex Media Server is a popular choice for turning your computer into a comprehensive media server. It organizes your video, music, and photo libraries, making them easily accessible on various devices, including smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets. Plex also offers live TV and DVR capabilities with a compatible tuner.

Plex simplifies media management with its intuitive interface and automatic metadata retrieval. It identifies movies and TV shows, downloading artwork, descriptions, and cast information to create a visually appealing and informative library. Plex also transcodes media on the fly, ensuring compatibility with any device, regardless of its native format support.

Key Features:

Media organization (movies, TV shows, music, photos)

Live TV and DVR capabilities

Remote access to your media library

Automatic metadata retrieval

Transcoding for device compatibility

Pricing: Free (with Plex Pass subscription available for premium features)

Emby

Emby is another excellent media server option, offering similar features to Plex but with a greater emphasis on open-source principles and customization. It organizes your media library, streams to various devices, and provides live TV and DVR functionality. Emby also boasts a robust plugin ecosystem, allowing you to extend its capabilities with third-party add-ons.

Emby distinguishes itself with its advanced parental control features, allowing you to restrict access to specific content based on ratings or content types. It also offers more granular control over user permissions and settings. Emby’s open API enables developers to create custom plugins and integrations, tailoring the server to their specific needs.

Key Features:

Media organization (movies, TV shows, music, photos)

Live TV and DVR capabilities

Parental control features

Plugin ecosystem for extending functionality

Open API for custom development

Pricing: Free (with Emby Premiere subscription available for premium features)

Jellyfin

Jellyfin is a completely free and open-source media server, forked from Emby. It shares many of the same features as Emby and Plex, including media organization, streaming, and live TV support. However, Jellyfin’s commitment to open-source means there are no paid tiers or proprietary components.

Jellyfin is ideal for users who value transparency and control over their media server. It offers a wide range of customization options, allowing you to tailor the server to your specific needs. Jellyfin’s active community provides support and develops plugins, ensuring the platform remains up-to-date and feature-rich.

Key Features:

Media organization (movies, TV shows, music, photos)

Live TV and DVR capabilities

Completely free and open-source

Customizable interface

Plugin support

Pricing: Free

Nextcloud

Nextcloud is a self-hosted cloud storage solution that allows you to create your own personal cloud server. It provides file storage, synchronization, and sharing capabilities, similar to services like Dropbox or Google Drive. Nextcloud also offers a range of apps for tasks like calendar management, contact synchronization, and document editing.

Nextcloud gives you complete control over your data, ensuring privacy and security. It can be installed on your own server or a virtual private server (VPS). Nextcloud’s modular design allows you to choose the apps you need, tailoring the platform to your specific requirements.

Key Features:

File storage, synchronization, and sharing

Calendar and contact management

Document editing

Collaborative features

Self-hosted for privacy and control

Pricing: Free (for self-hosted version; enterprise plans available)

OpenMediaVault

OpenMediaVault (OMV) is a network-attached storage (NAS) solution based on Debian Linux. It provides a web-based interface for managing storage devices, user accounts, and network services. OMV is designed for simplicity and ease of use, making it a great choice for users who want to build their own NAS without complex command-line configurations.

OMV supports various storage technologies, including RAID, LVM, and encryption. It also offers plugins for extending its functionality, such as Docker support and media server integration. OMV is a lightweight and efficient NAS solution that can run on modest hardware.

Key Features:

Web-based management interface

Support for RAID, LVM, and encryption

Plugin ecosystem for extending functionality

Lightweight and efficient

Based on Debian Linux

Pricing: Free

TrueNAS

TrueNAS is another popular NAS solution, based on FreeBSD. It offers advanced features like ZFS file system support, data protection, and virtualization capabilities. TrueNAS is available in two versions: TrueNAS CORE (free and open-source) and TrueNAS Enterprise (commercial version with additional features and support).

TrueNAS is designed for reliability and performance, making it a great choice for demanding storage applications. ZFS file system provides built-in data integrity checks and protection against data corruption. TrueNAS also supports virtualization, allowing you to run virtual machines directly on the NAS.

Key Features:

ZFS file system support

Data protection features

Virtualization capabilities

Web-based management interface

Available in free and commercial versions

Pricing: Free (for TrueNAS CORE); commercial plans available for TrueNAS Enterprise

CasaOS

CasaOS is a simple, elegant open-source home cloud system built around Docker. It aims to be a user-friendly platform for managing and running various self-hosted applications, from media servers to home automation tools. CasaOS provides a web-based interface that makes it easy to deploy and manage Docker containers.

CasaOS simplifies the process of self-hosting by providing a curated app store with pre-configured Docker images. It also offers features like file management, user management, and system monitoring. CasaOS is a great choice for users who are new to Docker but want to explore the world of self-hosting.

Key Features:

Docker-based platform

Web-based management interface

Curated app store

File management

User management

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Plex Emby Jellyfin Nextcloud OpenMediaVault TrueNAS CasaOS Media Server Yes Yes Yes No Yes (via plugin) Yes (plugin) Yes (Docker) File Storage No No No Yes Yes Yes Yes Self-Hosted Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Open Source No Partially Yes Yes Yes Partially Yes Pricing Free/Paid Free/Paid Free Free/Paid Free Free/Paid Free Live TV/DVR Yes Yes Yes No No No No Plugin Support Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Tips

Consider your technical skills: Some software, like OpenMediaVault and TrueNAS, require more technical knowledge than others, like Plex or CasaOS.

Some software, like OpenMediaVault and TrueNAS, require more technical knowledge than others, like Plex or CasaOS. Think about your primary use case: If you’re primarily interested in media streaming, Plex, Emby, or Jellyfin are good choices. If you need file storage and synchronization, Nextcloud or OpenMediaVault might be

FAQ

Related reading