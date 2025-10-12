How To Download And Install DirectX 12 On Windows 10/11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“`markdown DirectX 12 is a collection of application programming interfaces (APIs) that handle tasks related to multimedia, especially game programming and video, on Microsoft platforms. Having the latest version of DirectX, particularly DirectX 12, ensures your Windows 10 or Windows 11 system can effectively run modern games and applications, providing improved performance and visual fidelity. This guide walks you through the process of obtaining and installing DirectX 12, ensuring your system is up-to-date and ready for the latest graphical experiences.

While DirectX is integrated with Windows, it’s important to understand that you don’t directly “download” and “install” it like a standalone program. Instead, you update your Windows operating system, which includes the latest DirectX version compatible with your hardware. This article will explain how to ensure you have DirectX 12 on your Windows 10 or 11 machine.

How Do I Get DirectX 12 for My Computer?

Check Your Current DirectX Version

Before proceeding, it’s a good idea to verify which version of DirectX is currently installed on your system. This helps confirm whether an update is necessary.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type dxdiag and press Enter. In the DirectX Diagnostic Tool, select the System tab. Look for the “DirectX Version” line near the bottom of the tab.

The primary method for obtaining DirectX 12 is by updating your Windows operating system. Microsoft includes the latest DirectX version with its regular Windows updates.

Click the Start button. Click the Settings icon (the gear icon). Select Update & Security. Click Check for updates. Windows will automatically search for, download, and install any available updates, including those related to DirectX. Restart your computer after the updates are installed to ensure all changes are applied.

Ensure Your Graphics Card Supports DirectX 12

DirectX 12 requires compatible hardware. If your graphics card is older, it might not support the latest DirectX features.

Open the DirectX Diagnostic Tool using the steps outlined above. Select the Display tab. Look for the “Feature Levels” section. This indicates the DirectX versions supported by your graphics card. If DirectX 12 isn’t listed, your card might not be compatible. Consider upgrading your graphics card if you want to take full advantage of DirectX 12 features.

Install the Latest Graphics Drivers

Even if your graphics card supports DirectX 12, outdated drivers can cause issues. Keeping your drivers up-to-date is crucial for optimal performance.

Visit the website of your graphics card manufacturer (NVIDIA, AMD, or Intel). Download the latest drivers for your specific graphics card model and operating system. Run the downloaded installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install the drivers. Restart your computer after the driver installation is complete.

Use the DirectX End-User Runtimes Web Installer (If Necessary)

In some cases, certain games or applications might require specific DirectX runtime components that are not included in the standard Windows updates. The DirectX End-User Runtimes Web Installer can help resolve these issues.

Search in Bing for “DirectX End-User Runtimes Web Installer”. Download the installer from the official Microsoft website. Run the downloaded installer and follow the on-screen instructions to install the necessary DirectX runtime components.

Tips for a Smooth DirectX 12 Experience

Regularly check for Windows updates to ensure you have the latest DirectX version and bug fixes.

Keep your graphics drivers updated to optimize performance and compatibility.

If you encounter issues with specific games or applications, consult their documentation or support channels for troubleshooting tips related to DirectX.

DirectX 12: A Quick Recap

Updating to DirectX 12 is a simple process that primarily involves keeping your Windows operating system and graphics drivers up-to-date. By following these steps, you can ensure that your system is ready to handle the latest games and applications with improved performance and visual quality.

FAQ

How do I know if I have DirectX 12 installed? You can check your DirectX version by running the DirectX Diagnostic Tool (dxdiag) and looking at the “DirectX Version” line in the System tab.

Can I download DirectX 12 separately? No, DirectX 12 is integrated into Windows 10 and 11, and it is updated through Windows Updates. You cannot download it as a standalone program.

What if my graphics card doesn’t support DirectX 12? If your graphics card doesn’t support DirectX 12, you will need to upgrade to a newer graphics card to take advantage of its features.

Why is my game not using DirectX 12 even though I have it installed? Ensure that the game settings are configured to use DirectX 12. Also, make sure your graphics drivers are up to date.

Will updating to DirectX 12 improve my game performance? DirectX 12 can improve performance if your hardware supports it and the game is optimized for DirectX 12. However, performance gains can vary depending on the game and your system configuration.

DirectX Versions: A Comparison

| Feature | DirectX 11 | DirectX 12

