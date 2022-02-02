Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker – Keep Track of Your Fitness in Real-Time

Fitbit Luxe is a stylish fitness and stress management tracker that inspires you to provide your physical and mental health with the significant boost they demand. Luxe is a must-have fashion necessity thanks to its stylish wristband style, on-wrist tracking, and in-app insights. A Fitbit Subscription plan enhances the experiences by providing individualized assistance and analyses and special in-app activities, retreats, and other features.

On Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95. This tracker is priced at $149.95, with Amazon deals now saving up to $50.00 (33%) with a refund and replacement policy. For this pricing, it comes in Lunar White and Soft Gold colors.

Luxe has a stylish style that will go with any attire. Thanks to its thin appearance, stainless steel body, and comfy strap, it’s a closet must-have. A brilliant colorful screen adds that additional pop to the rankings and watches screens, and it dynamically changes its brightness to match the surroundings. You can see real-time workout numbers and monitor the weather with just a peek. The constant-on mode necessitates more regular recharging. It streamlines your exercise level, indicating whether to exercise or concentrate on rest. By vibrating when you reach your customized, ideal heart rate zones, Active Zone Hours helps you bring every minute count while exercising. 24/7 heartbeat allows to get restful heart rate patterns, monitor sleep patterns, and calculate calorie loss. Luxe monitors SpO2 (the amount of oxygen in your blood) to assist you in recognizing when there are big differences in your health. With a SpO2 digital clock, check your SpO2 nighttime average and fluctuation, as well as patterns of the previous week with the Fitbit app. It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, with the track of swimming period. Record menstruation, track symptoms, record ovulation, and more with the Fitbit app. An in-app Stress Management Score monitors actual indications of stress and provides you a rating from 1-100. Google Fast Pair can also be used to integrate with Fitbit.

Product specification: