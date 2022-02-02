Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker – Keep Track of Your Fitness in Real-Time

Fitbit Luxe is a stylish fitness and stress management tracker that inspires you to provide your physical and mental health with the significant boost they demand. Luxe is a must-have fashion necessity thanks to its stylish wristband style, on-wrist tracking, and in-app insights. A Fitbit Subscription plan enhances the experiences by providing individualized assistance and analyses and special in-app activities, retreats, and other features.
On Amazon, you can get the Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker for $99.95. This tracker is priced at $149.95, with Amazon deals now saving up to $50.00 (33%) with a refund and replacement policy. For this pricing, it comes in Lunar White and Soft Gold colors.
- Luxe has a stylish style that will go with any attire. Thanks to its thin appearance, stainless steel body, and comfy strap, it’s a closet must-have.
- A brilliant colorful screen adds that additional pop to the rankings and watches screens, and it dynamically changes its brightness to match the surroundings.
- You can see real-time workout numbers and monitor the weather with just a peek.
- The constant-on mode necessitates more regular recharging.
- It streamlines your exercise level, indicating whether to exercise or concentrate on rest.
- By vibrating when you reach your customized, ideal heart rate zones, Active Zone Hours helps you bring every minute count while exercising.
- 24/7 heartbeat allows to get restful heart rate patterns, monitor sleep patterns, and calculate calorie loss.
- Luxe monitors SpO2 (the amount of oxygen in your blood) to assist you in recognizing when there are big differences in your health.
- With a SpO2 digital clock, check your SpO2 nighttime average and fluctuation, as well as patterns of the previous week with the Fitbit app.
- It’s water-resistant up to 50 meters, with the track of swimming period.
- Record menstruation, track symptoms, record ovulation, and more with the Fitbit app.
- An in-app Stress Management Score monitors actual indications of stress and provides you a rating from 1-100.
- Google Fast Pair can also be used to integrate with Fitbit.
Product specification:
- Battery life: Up to 120 hours
- Cellular Generation: Not Cellular
- Display: AMOLED
- Material: Silicone
- Movement: Digital
- Strap Material: Silicone
- Watch Type: Fitness
- Weight: 0.03kg
Comments