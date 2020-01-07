During AMD’s CES 2020 presentation, it seemed that the world finally got to see the back of the Xbox Series X – except it turns out that AMD actually used a non-official render of the console.

An AMD spokesperson released a statement to The Verge in which they confirmed that the render was neither an official nor approved Microsoft one:

“The Xbox Series X imagery used during the AMD CES press conference was not sourced from Microsoft and does not accurately represent the design or features of the upcoming console. They were taken from TurboSquid.com.”

TurboSquid is a site that provides 3D models for a variety of things, including vehicles, animals, furniture, and games consoles. It appears that someone working for AMD simply pulled a potential Xbox Series X render from the site, possibly believing it to be the real deal.

On the bright side, this means that we still have the official reveal of both the back of and the controller for the Xbox Series X to come.

We also have a confirmed look at the Xbox Series X SoC, thanks to Phil Spencer changing his profile picture on Twitter. One out of three isn’t too bad!

On January 6th, during AMD’s CES 2020 presentation, both the back of and the controller for the Xbox Series X were finally revealed.

The back of Microsoft’s upcoming console contains 2 HDMI ports, an Ethernet port, 2 USB-C ports, and an S/PDIF port, along with the usual power port.

The dual HDMI ports can point to a lot of things, including support for 8K, support for both VR and AR, just looking really cool, and multiple monitor use. We’re not too sure just which, if any, of these things it could be just yet (although we do know that the Xbox Series X will support 8K). We’ll let you know as soon as we do.

You can check out the back of the Xbox Series X in both static and dynamic mode thanks to Wario64 on Twitter.

GIF version of Xbox Series X rear shot pic.twitter.com/eZnAYmhuii — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 6, 2020

The front of the console also has a typical USB port – but just the one. That means that you might have to make some compromises when it comes to external hard drives.

The Xbox Series X controller also, unsurprisingly, looks a lot like a typical Xbox controller. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, right?

Xbox Series controller at different angles pic.twitter.com/tlKHZPVwAP — Wario64 (@Wario64) January 6, 2020

However, the D-Pad now more closely resembles that of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series and the controller sports a new button that appears to be a “Share” button.

I’m quite a fan of the new controller design, but I’m still wondering how I’m going to fit the rather cuboid-esque Xbox Series X onto my rather small gaming shelf. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.