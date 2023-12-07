Finally, WhatsApp testing HD photos and videos sharing via Status

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Finally, WhatsApp, where CEO Mark Zuckerburg revealed a secret code, is testing a new feature that enables users to share high-quality photos and videos in their status updates. This feature is currently available in the latest beta version of the Android app (2.23.26.3) and is expected to be released to all users in a future update.

The new feature will be accessible through the drawing editor, making it easy for users to share high-quality media directly to their Status. This will be a welcome change for users frustrated by the current option, which often compresses photos and videos and reduces their quality. Currently, even the 4k quality video uploaded on Status would look like 360P quality, not technically, but it’s that bad.

HD STATUS IS COMING ON WHATSAPP! pic.twitter.com/64ACljpida — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 6, 2023

In recent months, several users have expressed their desire to share high-quality photos and videos through status updates. Some users have resorted to saving high-quality media in their personal chat and forwarding it to Status as a workaround, but this method is often unreliable.

While the exact release date for the high-quality status update feature is unknown, it will likely be available to all users within the next few weeks or months. We will continue to monitor the development of this feature and provide updates as they become available.