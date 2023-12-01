Mark Zuckerberg posts a secret code while announcing the secret code feature for WhatsApp

<a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> <a href="https://alex710723856.survey.fm/windows-copilot-on-release">View Survey</a> Close survey X Is Copilot the best AI companion out there? Help us find out by answering a couple of quick questions! Let's start Microsoft Copilot Survey

WhatsApp is rolling out new features to enhance user privacy. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, announced the secret code feature for Chat Lock by posting a secret code. The feature will allow users to protect their chats with a unique password. Additionally, WhatsApp is introducing two new shortcuts to quickly lock chats.

The caption said

Rolling out secret code to Chat Lock on WhatsApp so you can protect your chats with a unique password. Now you can set your locked chats to only appear when you type the secret code in the search bar, so no one can “unintentionally” discover your most private conversations.

The secret code feature will provide an extra layer of security for users’ most sensitive chats. Users can set their locked chats to only appear when they type the secret code in the search bar. This means that even if someone has access to their phone, they cannot see their locked chats unless they know the secret code.

Emojis can be used in the password/key, which adds an extra layer of complexity and makes it more difficult for unauthorized individuals to guess the code.

WhatsApp, which recently announced email linking, is also introducing two new shortcuts to make it easier for users to lock their chats.

Shortcut to lock chats directly from the chat list: Users can now lock chats directly from the chat list by opening the chat options and tapping the lock icon.

Dedicated toggle within the chat info screen: A dedicated toggle within the chat info screen allows users to lock and unlock chats. This makes it easier to lock chats without navigating through a separate section.

? WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.24.10.78: what's new? WhatsApp is rolling out two shortcuts to quickly lock chats, and they are available to some beta testers!https://t.co/fCirBhqTEy pic.twitter.com/rwKrmIjLDi — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 30, 2023

Is the password posted by Mark some kind of hint? Does it make sense to you? Let us know in the comments.