As a late contender to the strangest collectable of the year award, Square Enix has revealed Final Fantasy 14 branded wine.

The red wine, which commemorates Final Fantasy 14’s recently released Endwalker expansion, and the new Reaper class, is being produced by The Prisoner Wine Company in California.

If you want to get your hands on this exclusive wine, you’re out of luck at the moment, as online orders are already on backorder, so unless you can pop into the Final Fantasy XIV pop-up shop, which is located in Shinjuku, Japan, you may have a hard time getting a bottle.

Thankfully, the wine inside the unique Final Fantasy 14 branded box may be more attainable, as it’s The Prisoner Wine Company’s signature red bend, fittingly titled, The Prisoner. According to the company’s website, this wine has tasting notes of raspberry, boysenberry, pomegranate, and vanilla.

Unfortunately for new players who’re excited about the possibility of playing Final Fantasy 14’s new Endwalker expansion, this wine may be as close as you can get to enjoying it, as at the moment, Square Enix has temporarily suspended sales of the game in order to ease server congestion.