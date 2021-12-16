Final Fantasy 14 has been pulled from sale by Square Enix, once again, to try and ease server congestion after the recent launch of the widely popular Endwalker expansion.

Due to far exceeding the server current server capacity that Square Enix is capable of, Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of Final Fantasy 14 has explained in a blog post that they’ve had to “temporarily suspend the sale and delivery of Final Fantasy XIV Starter Edition and Complete Edition,” so no more new players join the long queues to play.

Alongside this, Yoshida also explained that they have temporarily suspended new registrations for the free trial of the game, and those with existing trials will be deprioritized in the login queue.

As if preventing people from playing the game wasn’t enough already, Yoshida went on to state in the blog post that Square Enix will be “suspending all new advertisements,” for the game, so for a while, it might not look as overwhelmingly popular as it actually is.

Yoshida ended their statement by saying “we sincerely apologize for the inconveniences caused by the ongoing severe congestion. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation.”

It’s currently unclear when you’ll be able to purchase Final Fantasy 14 once again, as sales will likely only be reinstated once the server queues die down, which could take some time to happen.